Test your attentiveness by spotting a dog in the woods in 9 seconds!

Optical illusions are one of the most loved online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to test attentiveness and visual prowess of an individual.
Attempting optical illusion puzzles helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the brain and eyes.
Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance our logical and analytical abilities which can boost cognitive abilities.
Are you someone with the most attentive eyes?
Let’s find out now!
Also read:
Spot 3 differences between the girl drinking water pictures in 9 seconds!
Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Dog in 9 Seconds
Source: Stuart Macleod
In the image shared above, an outdoor scene can be seen.
The challenge here is to spot a dog within 9 seconds.
This is a simple test of your observation skills.
Your time starts now!
Check the image carefully.
Have you spotted the dog?
People with the most attentive eyes can spot the dog faster than other readers.
Time is running out.
Also read:
Genius IQ Test: You have high IQ if you can find the correct lock in 9 seconds!
Look at the image attentively, you may spot the dog.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now.
Those readers who have spotted the dog deserve a huge round of applause for their outstanding effort.
You have the most attentive eyes.
Those who couldn’t find the dog till now can check out the solution below.
Also read:
You have HD eyes if you can spot the different umbrella in 5 seconds!
Find Dog in 9 Seconds: Solution
The dog is a black labrador and it is hiding under the base of tree located a little away from the centre of the image.
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.
Recommended Reading
Spot 3 differences between the veg sub pictures in 11 seconds!
You have the sharpest eyes if you can spot the different bird in 5 seconds!