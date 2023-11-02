Make Sherlock proud by spotting the snail in the park in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Are you someone with high attention to detail?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Snail in the Park in 7 Seconds

Source: Brightside

In the image shared above, a park scene is presented before the readers.

The challenge for the readers is to spot a snail hidden in the park in 7 seconds.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

This challenge is a simple test to see how good your observation skills are.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you spotted the snail?

People with above average vision can spot the snail faster than others.

Time is running out.

If you look attentively, you might be able to spot the snail hiding in the park.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

A huge round of applause for the highly attentive readers who have managed to spot the snail in the park within the time limit.

You have outstanding observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the snail can now check out the solution below.

Find Snail in 7 Seconds: Solution

The snail can be seen on the top right side of the picture.

