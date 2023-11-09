You have the sharpest eyes if you can spot three hidden faces in the village in 9 seconds!

Besides, practicing optical illusion challenges on a regular basis is helpful in enhancing cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that test the capabilities of your eyes and brain. Not only that, they are very interesting and manage to capture the attention of readers.

Are you someone with a sharp eyesight?

The village is surrounded by lush greenery.

The above shared image depicts a village scene where two ladies can be seen against the backdrop of a flowing river and cottages beyond the river.

But there is something else that needs your attention.

As the title suggests, there are three hidden faces somewhere in the village and you have 9 seconds to spot them.

It will not be easy to spot them at the first glance.

This simple test of your observation skills will help in determining how sharp your eyes are.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the faces in the village?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot one or two faces quickly.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

A huge round of applause for those sharp eyed readers who have managed to spot the faces within the time limit.

You indeed have the sharpest eyes.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Faces in 9 Seconds: Solution

The three faces are present on the trees in the village and are marked with a red circle.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

