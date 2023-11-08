Only the most attentive eyes can spot the different hand emoji in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.
Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.
Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.
Do you have the most attentive eyes?
Attempt this challenge and find out now!
Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Different Hand Emoji in 5 Seconds
Source: YouTube
In the image shared above, readers are presented with a grid of hand emojis.
There is a different hand emoji among all.
It is not easy to spot the different hand emoji at first glance.
Will you be able to spot it in 5 seconds?
Your time starts now!
This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the different hand emoji, the more attentive you are.
Check the image carefully.
Have you found the different hand emoji?
Time is running out.
If you look closely at the image, you might spot it faster.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking.
Those readers who have spotted the different hand emoji deserve a huge round of applause for their effort.
You people have excellent observation skills.
Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.
Find Different Hand Emoji in 5 Seconds: Solution
The different hand emoji can be spotted a little right from the centre of the image.
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.
