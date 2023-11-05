Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

Are you someone with high intelligence?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Also read:

Spot 3 differences between the duck and ducklings pictures in 12 seconds!

Genius IQ Test: Find the Mistake in the Picture in 7 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, the readers can see a lady enjoying her dinner.

There is one mistake in the picture and the readers need to find the mistake in 7 seconds.

This brain teaser is going to test your visual and logical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you spotted the mistake?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting the mistake.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those attentive readers who have spotted the mistake.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Also read:

Only the smartest people can spot P among R’s in the picture in 5 seconds!

Find the Mistake in 7 Seconds: Solution

The mistake in the picture is that the lady is eating soup with a fork.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

Also, check out some more cool challenges in our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

Genius IQ Test: Find the correct shadow in 6 seconds!

Test the sharpness of your eyes by spotting the fox in the picture in 5 seconds!