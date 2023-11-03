Only the smartest people can spot P among R’s in the picture in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Additionally, these challenges have a calming effect on the mind, thereby reducing stress and anxiety levels to a large extent.

Are you among the smartest people on the planet?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, readers are presented with a letter grid full of letter R.

There is however a different letter P which is expertly hidden among the R’s and netizens are having a hard time solving this challenge.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

Will you be able to spot it in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the different letter, the better your observation skills are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the letter?

Time is running out.

Look attentively at the picture, it is right there waiting to be found.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Those who have spotted the different letter deserve a huge round of applause for their effort.

You are among the smartest people on the planet.

Now, those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find P among R’s in 5 Seconds: Solution

The letter P can be spotted on the extreme right side of the image.

