You have the eyes of a ninja if you can spot two hidden faces in the dining room in 8 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Additionally, these challenges help in improving attention span and concentration power which is good for both kids and adults.

Are you someone with a keen eye for detail?

Let’s find out!

Source: Brightside

The readers are presented with an image which depicts a dining room scene where a family is having lunch.

The food spread looks tempting, right?

Well, the food is not what you should be looking at.

The family is not alone, they have got company.

The challenge for the readers is to spot two hidden faces in the dining room in 8 seconds.

Netizens are having a hard time cracking this challenge.

Can you solve it?

Your time starts now!

We know finding the faces is tough as they are concealed expertly in the picture and only highly observant eyes can spot them faster than others.

Check the image carefully by examining all the possible areas.

You may get lucky.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the two hidden faces?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the faces.

Congratulations! You people have exceptional observation skills and high attention to detail.

Those who couldn’t find the hidden faces can check out the solution below.

Find Two Hidden Faces in 8 Seconds: Solution

The two hidden faces are hiding in the picture hanging in the wall and on the spots on dog’s fur respectively.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

