Only the sharpest minds can find 3 differences between the tiger cub sleeping on chair pictures in 9 seconds!

Spot the Difference puzzles are one of the best tools to test one’s observation skills.

The most interesting part of this activity is that the images presented before the readers look almost identical making the task of identifying the differences difficult.

The differences between the two images can be anything from the position of an object to the colour of the object.

Practising spot the difference challenges on a regular basis improves concentration and attention span.

Are you someone having excellent attention to detail?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Spot the Difference: Spot 3 Differences in 9 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the illustration shared above, you can see pictures of a tiger cub sleeping on a sofa.

The two pictures look almost identical at first glance.

However, if you look attentively, you can see that there are some differences between the two pictures.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the three differences between the two pictures in 9 seconds.

Your time starts now!

The objective of this challenge is to test how detail oriented you are.

Some differences will be easy to spot, while others will be tough to find.

Look closely at the image and make a list of all the differences you notice.

Studies suggest that engaging in such activities stimulates the areas of the brain responsible for concentration and memory.

Therefore, practising these activities on a regular basis will result in enhanced concentration and better memory retention.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And….

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot all the differences within the time limit?

Congratulations to those attentive readers who were able to spot all the differences with their excellent observation skills.

Those who are still searching can stop looking now and check out the solutions provided below.

Spot 3 Differences in 9 Seconds: Solution

The three differences between the two pictures are as follows:

