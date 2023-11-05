You have high attention to detail if you can spot the stylish pumpkin in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are one of the most loved online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to test attentiveness and visual prowess of an individual.

Attempting optical illusion puzzles helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the brain and eyes.

Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance our logical and analytical abilities which can boost cognitive abilities.

Do you want to test your attention to detail?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Also read:

Spot 3 differences between the girl working on computer pictures in 11 seconds!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Stylish Pumpkin in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, many pumpkins can be spotted.

One of the pumpkins is looking very stylish among all.

The challenge here is to spot the stylish pumpkin in the kitchen within 5 seconds.

This is a simple test to identify how observant you are.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you spotted the stylish pumpkin?

People with the highest attention to detail can spot the stylish pumpkin faster than others.

Time is running out.

Also read:

Test your visual skills by finding a spider in the picture in 7 seconds!

Look attentively and you may spot the pumpkin.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

A huge round of applause for those highly attentive readers who have managed to spot the stylish pumpkin within the time limit.

You have great observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the pumpkin can now check out the solution below.

Also read:

Genius IQ Test: Find the correct shadow in 6 seconds!

Find Pumpkin in 5 Seconds: Solution

The pumpkin can be spotted on the left side of the picture. It is wearing lipstick.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

Make Sherlock proud by spotting the snail in the park in 7 seconds!

Spot 3 differences between the chocolate box pictures in 13 seconds!