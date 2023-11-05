Test your visual skills by finding a spider in the picture in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

It has been suggested that solving such challenging tasks can do your brain a world of good, such as improving your attention span and preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Put your visual skills to test with this quick challenge now!

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find the Spider in 7 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, readers can see stack of wooden logs kept together.

The challenge here is to spot a spider in the picture.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

This is a simple test to identify the level of your visual skills.

Individuals with the highest visual skills will be able to spot the spider faster than others.

Are you one of them?

Let’s find out.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you spotted the spider?

Time is running out.

You need to look at the image attentively to find the spider.

Hurry up; not much time left.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

Some of our highly observant readers might have managed to spot the spider within the time limit.

A huge round of applause for them.

You people have great observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the spider can now check out the solution below.

Find Spider in 7 Seconds: Solution

The spider can be spotted on the right side of the image.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

