Test your visual prowess by finding a lipstick in the kitchen in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions are one of the most loved online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to test attentiveness and visual prowess of an individual.

Attempting optical illusion puzzles helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the brain and eyes.

Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance our logical and analytical abilities which can boost cognitive abilities.

Want to test how sharp your visual skills are?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find a Lipstick in the Kitchen in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, a kitchen scene is presented before the readers.

The challenge here is to spot a lipstick in the kitchen within 6 seconds.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

This is a simple test to identify how observant you are.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you spotted the lipstick?

People with the highest visual skills can spot the lipstick faster than others.

Time is running out.

You need to look at the image attentively to find the lipstick.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

A huge round of applause for those highly observant readers who have managed to spot the lipstick within the time limit.

You have great observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the lipstick can now check out the solution below.

Find Lipstick in 6 Seconds: Solution

The lipstick can be spotted on a bowl kept on the kitchen table.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

