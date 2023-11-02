Only the most attentive eyes can spot the different emoji in the picture in 3 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Are you someone with the most attentive eyes?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Different Emoji in 3 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, readers are presented with emoji grid.

There is however a different emoji among all the emojis.

It is not easy to spot the different one at the first glance.

Will you be able to do it in 3 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the different emoji, the better your observation skills are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the emoji?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot it faster.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Those who have spotted the different emoji deserve a huge round of applause for their effort.

You indeed have superior observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find Different Emoji in 3 Seconds: Solution

The different emoji can be spotted on the lower left corner of the image.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

