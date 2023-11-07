You have 20/20 vision if you can spot the different boot in the picture in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Are you someone with the sharpest of eyes?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Different Boot in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, readers are presented with a collection of colourful boots.

There is a different boot among the boots.

It is not easy to spot the different boot at first glance.

Will you be able to spot it in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the different boot, the sharper your observation skills are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the boot?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might spot it faster.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Those readers who have spotted the different boot deserve a huge round of applause for their effort.

You people have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find Different Boot in 5 Seconds: Solution

The different boot is present on the right side of the image, it has a different pattern than other boots.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

