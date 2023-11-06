Only highly observant people can spot a ball in the jungle in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions are one of the most loved online challenges nowadays. It is considered the simplest way to test attentiveness and visual prowess of an individual.
Attempting optical illusion puzzles helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by engaging the brain and eyes.
Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain enhancing logical and analytical abilities and also can prevent cognitive decline in adults.
How observant are you?
Attempt this challenge and find out now!
Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Ball in 6 Seconds
In the image shared above readers are presented with a jungle scene with various animals roaming around.
The task is to spot a ball in the jungle in 6 seconds.
This challenge is a simple test to see how good your observation skills are.
Your time starts now!
Check the image carefully.
Have you spotted the ball in the jungle?
People with high attention to detail can spot the ball hidden in the jungle.
If you look attentively you must see the hidden ball.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now.
A huge round of applause for the highly observant readers who have managed to spot the ball within the time limit.
You have great observation skills.
Those readers who were unable to spot the hidden ball can check out the solution below.
Find Ball in 6 Seconds: Solution
The ball can be spotted on the left side of the picture hidden behind the leaves.
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.
