Optical Illusion Vision Test: The sharpest eyes will spot the second lady in the picture in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions, also referred to as visual illusions, are caused by the visual system when our perception of reality differs from actual reality.

Optical illusions are highly popular among netizens. These are mind-bending images that conceal a hidden object that is not visible to the naked eye at first glance, or the object is present before our eyes but we cannot see it due to the limitations of our visual system.

It is suggested that practising optical illusion challenges is helpful in improving attention span and visual skills.

Do you want to test how sharp your eyes are?

Then attempt this optical illusion vision test now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Second Lady in 6 Seconds

Source: Playbuzz

In the image shared above, a gentleman can be seen kissing a lady on the cheek.

The lady seems shocked by this gesture.

The gentleman is unaware that there is another lady in the picture who has witnessed this scene.

The challenge for the readers is to find the second lady in 6 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with the sharpest eyes can spot the second lady faster than others.

Are you one of them?

Let's find out.

To spot the second lady, you need to check the image very attentively.

Have you spotted the lady?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Need a hint?

Here you go.

The lady is not on the right side of the image.

Were you able to spot the lady now?

We think some of our sharp eyed readers have spotted the second lady already.

Congratulations! You have superior observation skills and excellent attention to detail.

Curious to know where the second lady is?

Scroll below for the solution.

Find the Second Lady in 6 Seconds: Solution

The second lady can be spotted at the top of the head of the other lady, you can get a better view by turning the image upside down.

See below.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

