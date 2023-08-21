Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you want to know how sharp your visual skills are?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Hidden Face in Mountains in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, a majestic mountain range can be seen with pristine snow covered peaks.

What a beautiful sight, isn’t it?

There is a hidden face somewhere in the mountains in this image, and the challenge for the readers is to find the hidden face in 6 seconds.

Your time starts now!

It is a good opportunity to test your observation skills.

Netizens are finding it tough to identify a hidden face in the mountains.

If you look carefully at the image, you will be able to spot the hidden face.

The face has blended with the mountains in such a way that it is difficult to spot it at first glance.

But some of the most attentive readers will be able to spot the hidden face before others.

Have you spotted the face?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Pay attention to the finer details, and you may spot the hidden face soon.

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our expert puzzlers might have spotted the hidden face already.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t spot the hidden face within the time limit might be curious to know where it is hidden, right?

Scroll below for the solution.

Find Hidden Face in 5 Seconds: Solution

If you look at the image once again, you can spot the hidden face on the left hand side of the image. This image is formed by the arrangement of snow on the mountains in such a way that it appears as a human face.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

