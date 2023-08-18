Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you want to know how sharp your visual skills are?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find the Man’s Lost Wife in 7 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Pinterest

The image depicts a forest scene in which a man can be seen frantically searching for someone.

That someone is his wife, and the challenge before the readers is to find the man’s lost wife in 7 seconds.

Only those with the sharpest eyes can quickly spot the man’s lost wife.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully, did you notice anything unusual?

Time is running out.

If you look attentively at the image, you might spot the man’s lost wife soon.

Have you spotted her?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the man’s lost wife.

Congratulations! You have top-notch visual skills.

Those who couldn’t find the man’s lost wife until now, stop searching and check out the solution below.

Find the Man’s Lost Wife in 7 Seconds: Solution

The man’s lost wife can be spotted below the space on his right hand.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

