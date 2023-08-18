Brain Teaser: Only a brilliant mind can find what’s wrong with the hospital picture in 5 seconds!

Brain teasers are designed to stimulate the problem solving skills of the human brain. These puzzles are designed in such a way that they engage the brain and make it do out of the box thinking in order to solve the challenge.

A brain teaser challenge usually involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image, but it is not restricted to only these variations.

Regular practise of brain teasers helps develop better problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

If you love solving brain teasers, then you’ll find this challenge super exciting.

Brain Teaser : Find the Mistake in the Hospital Picture in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, you can see a hospital scene in which a mother can be seen holding her newborn baby.

A doctor is also seen standing next to her bed, asking about her wellness.

The challenge for the readers is to spot a mistake or fault in the image.

This brain teaser is going to test the logical ability and sharpness of your brain.

Can you find the mistake in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

You need to have an attentive mind to spot the mistake quickly.

Have you identified the mistake?

Study the image attentively, you might be missing a clue that is preventing you from solving this challenge.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the mistake within the time limit?

Congratulations to those readers who have identified the mistake within the time limit.

You are highly intelligent and have a sharp brain.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Mistake in Hospital Picture in 5 Seconds: Solution

The mistake in the picture is that the clock on the wall is not correct. If you look carefully, you can see that the hour number 8 on the clock is presented incorrectly.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

Also, check out some more cool challenges in our recommended reading section below:

Recommended Reading

Optical Illusion Vision Test: The sharpest eyes will spot a toy car in the bathroom in 6 seconds!

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the Odd Heart Emoji in 3 Seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the Hidden Tiger in 6 Seconds!