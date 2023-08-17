Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the Odd Heart Emoji in 3 Seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

If you love solving brain teasers, then this one will excite the puzzler in you.

Brain Teaser IQ Test - Find the Odd Heart Emoji in 3 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a grid of blue coloured heart shaped emojis

While all appear to be the same at first glance. But, there is one emoji that is different than others.

You have 3 seconds to spot it.

Observe the image carefully.

The emoji can be located anywhere in the image.

Have you figured out the location of the emoji?

The clock is ticking; hurry up.

Take another look at the image; the emoji might be right in front of you.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop searching!

Most of our sharp-eyed readers might have spotted the emoji by now.

Congratulations! You have the sharpest vision.

Are you curious to know where the odd emoji is?

Check out the solution provided below.

Find Odd Heart Emoji in 3 Seconds - Solution

The odd heart emoji can be seen a little right of the centre of the image.

Before you leave, check out more interesting challenges in our recommended reading section below.

