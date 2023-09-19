Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find the hidden duck among soap bubbles in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you have good observation skills?

Attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find Hidden Duck in 5 Seconds

Source: Nuie Bathrooms

In the image shared above, a bath tub can be seen with soap bubbles flying around.

Hidden among the bubbles is a duck.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the duck in 5 seconds.

This image is surely going to test your observation skills as very few people can spot the hidden duck quickly.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the duck quickly.

Check the image carefully, you might spot the duck soon.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the duck?

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted the duck successfully?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the hidden duck among the soap bubbles.

Congratulations! You have razor-sharp eyes with excellent attention to detail.

Those who couldn’t find the duck can check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Duck in 5 Seconds: Solution

The hidden duck can be seen on the right side of the image, right next to the bathtub.

That was fun, wasn’t it?

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

