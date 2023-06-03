Optical Illusion: You have the eyes of a hunter if you can find a cat in the Christmas decoration in 5 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are one of the simplest tools that can be used to determine the intelligence of an individual. It does so by testing the observation skills and perception levels of an individual.

There are three types of optical illusions namely literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. All these optical illusions have a central theme, which is tricking the human brain.

Not only are these optical illusions entertaining but also beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that optical illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles on a regular basis have better problem-solving skills and attentiveness.

Want to know how intelligent you are?

Then, attempt this optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion - Find Cat in Christmas Decoration in 5 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above depicts a Christmas decoration scene with a beautifully decorated Christmas Tree.

But that is not all.

There is a cat hidden somewhere in the decoration scene and you need to find the cat in 5 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

This mind-bending challenge is driving the netizens crazy as many are struggling to spot the sneaky feline.

This is a tricky challenge that requires the participants to focus on the image really hard to spot the cat.

It is one of the simplest ways to test your observation skills.

The cat has expertly blended with the surroundings making it hard to spot at first glance.

Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can spot the cat within the time limit.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you spotted the cat?

Final few seconds remaining.

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you could find the cat within the time limit?

Most of our readers might have found the cat by now.

Congratulations to those who found the cat successfully, you really have exceptional observation skills.

Some of you might be curious to know where the cat is, right?

Then, check out the solution provided below.

Find Cat in Christmas Decoration in 5 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be seen on the left side of the image at the top of the Christmas tree, it is peeping from the branches.

