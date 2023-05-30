Optical Illusion: You have high brain power if you can spot 2 antelopes in the rocks in 5 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion pictures are designed to trick the human mind and are regarded as one of the simplest tests to determine attentiveness and cognitive ability.

These illusions work by manipulating the way our brain perceives visual information, often leading to misinterpretations of reality. For example, the famous "Rubin's vase" illusion can be seen as either a vase or two faces, depending on how one's brain processes the image.

Neuroscientists have used optical illusion pictures to study how the brain creates the perception of reality.

Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles on a regular basis seem to be better at problem-solving and observation skills than their peers.

Are you ready for a quick test of your observation skills?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion: Can you spot a bird in the garden in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find Two Antelopes in the Rocks in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The above image depicts a forest scene in which large boulders of rock can be seen.

Blending perfectly with the rocks are two antelopes and the challenge is to spot the camouflaged antelopes within 5 seconds.

Finding the camouflaged antelopes is a tough ask and individuals with excellent observational skills can accomplish it within the time limit.

The key to spotting the camouflaged antelopes in this image is an excellent eye for detail.

How many of you have spotted the antelopes?

If you observe attentively, you will be able to spot the antelopes.

The way they have blended with the rocks is fooling your eyes and brain making it difficult to spot.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Have you successfully spotted one of the antelopes?

Not much time left.

Scan the image once more and see if you are able to spot something that resembles an antelope.

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, some of the most intelligent and sharp-eyed individuals have already spotted the antelopes.

All of you deserve a huge round of applause for achieving the

Those who couldn’t spot need not get disappointed.

This was a tricky challenge and you can always get better with practice.

Wondering where the antelopes are?

Check out the solution below.

Find Two Antelopes in the Rocks in 5 Seconds - Solution

The two hidden antelopes can be spotted on the right and left side of the image and their location is marked with circles for easy identification.

