Seek and Find: You have the eyes of an eagle if you can spot a frog in the bedroom in 6 seconds!

Seek and Find: The “seek and find challenge” is one of the most popular online puzzles that test individuals' observation skills and attention to detail.

In this activity, an image is presented before the user which contains a hidden item. That hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc.

The time limit for identifying the hidden item and completing the challenge makes it competitive.

Regularly practising this activity is highly effective in improving observation skills and attentiveness.

Do you like to test how good your observational skills are?

Then try finding a hidden frog in the bedroom in 6 seconds.

Seek and Find: Sherlock Holmes would be proud if you find a bell in the village in 4 seconds!

Seek and Find - Find Frog in Bedroom in 6 Seconds

Source: Brightside

In the image shared above, the users are presented with a bedroom scene which is small and cosy.

A girl can be seen sleeping happily with her teddy bear in the bed.

But there is an intruder in the bedroom which is hidden from the plain sight.

It is none other than a frog and the challenge for you is to spot the hidden frog in the bedroom in 6 seconds.

The objective of this puzzle is to examine your keen eye for detail and precision. It's a great way to put your observation skills to the test.

Only those with exceptional visual skills will be able to solve the challenge within the time limit.

Have you found the frog hiding in the bedroom?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The frog is present right before your eyes, but the way it has blended with the surroundings is making it a challenge for the users to spot it at first glance.

Did you spot the frog yet?

Focus on the image one last time to check if you can spot anything that resembles a frog.

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have spotted the frog with your sharp eyesight while some of you are still struggling to find it.

You can stop searching now.

Curious to know where the frog is hiding?

Then take a look at the solution below.

Find the Mistake: Only those with a razor-sharp brain can find the mistake in the football field picture in 5 seconds!

Find Frog in Bedroom in 6 Seconds - Solution

The frog is present on the right side of the image, present in one of the paintings. It is not visible at first glance as it has blended with the surroundings.

Test your observation skills further with these exciting challenges:

You are smarter than 93% of people if you can spot 2 differences between the vegetable pictures in 5 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Can you spot a bird in the garden in 11 seconds?