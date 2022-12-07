Optical lllusion: You are a genius if you find a strawberry in the disco within 9 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are images that challenge your perception and put your observation skills to the test. Optical illusions are classified into three types: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The beauty of optical illusions is that they attract the user's attention for a brief period of time, which provides exercise for your brain.

It has been indicated that regular practice of optical illusions can result in improved concentration and observation skills.

Do you want to check how good your observation skills are?

Then, attempt this optical illusion test now.

Only a sharp-eyed person will find a rabbit in this optical illusion picture in less than 7 seconds

Optical Illusion - Find the Strawberry in Disco within 9 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the above-shared image, you can see people enjoying their time in a disco, you can see the man and woman dancing around to the groovy tracks.

A man in the crowd has come dressed as Elvis Presley.

The atmosphere is electric, and there is no doubt about that.

As suggested by the title, the primary objective of this optical illusion test is to find a hidden strawberry in the disco.

These types of optical illusion challenges are a great way to put your observation skills and intelligence to the test. This is one of the simplest ways to test your intelligence, there are other, more sophisticated ways to do so.

If you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Strawberry in 9 Seconds?

The idea of finding a strawberry in a disco environment is something that isn’t expected. But somehow a strawberry has landed in the disco, maybe it’s from the strawberry margarita that someone at the party had.

You have got 9 seconds to find the strawberry.

To complete this challenge within the time limit, carefully examine the image by scanning all areas.

This optical illusion challenge is intended to determine your observation abilities and attention to detail.

Have you spotted the strawberry yet?

No?

Hurry up; time is running out.

The strawberry can be anywhere in this image, and an individual with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the strawberry easily.

A few seconds of the allotted time remains.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The strawberry is not on the right side of the image.

Quickly scan the image once and see if you spot something different now.

Did you see the strawberry?

And..

Time’s up.

Curious to know the solution.

Keep reading.

Find the Strawberry in Disco - Solution

Before moving on to the solution, we would like to give a big round of applause to those users who have spotted the strawberry. You did a great job.

Now the solution.

The strawberry can be seen on the bottom of the pants of the guy who is getting clicked in a selfie with the girl who has yellow hair.