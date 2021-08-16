Origins of Taliban: Know the history and what this Islamist group actually wants here

It is a havoc in Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country and the Taliban has captured the Presidential palace. As soon as the US forces withdrew from Afghanistan, the hardline Islamist group Taliban captured major cities, posts and now the capital- Kabul. But do you know what the origin of the Taliban is? What does the group really want? Take a look down to know it all.

The Interim Government will be taking control of the State and the officials from Taliban mentioned that they would be soon announcing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace.

We remind all American citizens and Afghan nationals that the security situation in Kabul remains unsafe. Please do not travel to the airport until notified. https://t.co/GFoQZrmMXs — U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul) August 16, 2021

This morning, the President and Vice President met with their national security team and senior officials to hear updates on the draw down of our civilian personnel in Afghanistan, evacuations of SIV applicants and other Afghan allies, and the ongoing security situation in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/U7IpK3Hyj8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2021

Origins of Taliban:

Afghanistan was earlier led by Monarchs, most of them who were a part of the Pashtun enthnic groups. This is the same group that dominates Afghanistan today in the form of the Taliban. Take a look at the image of Afghanistan below: It was in 1940 that the Soviet Union attacked Afghanistan and took over maximum part. Coup ousted the King and an unpopular communist government was built. In the 1980s Al Qaeda appeared and the decade long guerrilla war was fought. US is the popular funding agent of those times in Afghanistan and it funneled billions of dollars via Pakistan then to the anti Soviet Mujahideen fighters. It was at that time US also funded the Saudi jihadist Osama bin Laden who later put down the World Trade Centers. The Soviet withdrew their forces ultimately and the power sharing deal failed. Taliban at this time rose into power and seized Kabul in 1996.

Who are Taliban?

The Taliban, meaning "students" in the Pashto language, have been waging an insurgency against the Western-backed government in Kabul since they were ousted from power in 2001.

They earlier emerged as one of the major fighting factions of the civil war in 1994. But in 1996 they gained control of most of Afghanistan and imposed their own version of Sharia.

What wrong did the Taliban do?

The group when in power executed thousands of people through Sharia publicly. Anyone committing muder, adultery, theft etc was n punished or rather stoned in public.

Women especially found themselves worse than slaves in Taliban rule. They basically had no rights, could not walk in public without a blood relative, could not walk without a burkha etc.

However, the mistake Taliban did was to shelter Osama bin Laden after the incident of 9/11 attacks which offended the US. An attack was launched against Taliban in October, 2001 and they were ousted from power by the US forces.

They however continued the guerrilla war against the same funded by countries like Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and China.

US and Taliban struck a peace deal when they both entered into talks and in February 2020, the US said it would withdraw its forces from Afghanistan

The Taliban since then has killed many Afghan soldiers and citizens.

What is Taluban’s actual desire?

Taliban wants Sharia to be restored in Afghanistan like earlier days of its rule. Since the news of Taliban capturing Afghanistan has come up, hundreds of thousands of citizens have been seen rushing to leave their country and travel as refugees to other places to survive. Take a look at some visuals below.

Watch: A video shows the moment Afghan citizens dropped from an aircraft near #Kabul airport after clinging on to a US Air Force plane in an attempt to flee the country amid the #Taliban takeover. #Afghanistan https://t.co/2vc7iuFmgj pic.twitter.com/MdrNlasobn — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 16, 2021

Even now the Taliban said that it would put an end to mixed-gender education and return Islamic law to a central place in society.

Earlier on western interference, they said that the women would be allowed to work and get education but in the beginning of this month, nine women working in a bank were asked to go home and send male counterparts to take their place at their work stations.

It would however be seen now by the International Organizations what is the plight of people in Afghanistan.

