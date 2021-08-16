Who are Taliban? Know all about the Islamist militant group here

Taliban recently entered the Afghanistan capital, Kabul on 15th August 2021. The President of the country Ashraf Ghani had left the country as the militant organization sought complete power over the country. The location of Ashraf Ghani is still not disclosed and the Taliban are also looking for him. The US embassy in Afghanistan has been emptied and the officials there have been airlifted. Know all about this military group/organization known as Taliban here, but before that take a look at the tweets showing the current situation in Kabul.

Who are the Taliban?

The Taliban translated into Pashto, stands for students or seekers. They also refer to themselves as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Taliban is a Deobandi Islamist military organization that is estimated to have almost 2 lakh fighters.

They were removed from power in Afghanistan by the US led forces in 2001. The group however remained active and has now sought power in the country and captured the Presidential place.

The US would be withdrawing its forces by 11th September, almost after two decades of war. The group had entered direct talks with the US in 2018 and in February 2020 a deal was struck between the two parties, the Doha peace deal.

The Rise of Taliban:

The Taliban emerged in the early 1990s in North Pakistan when the Soviet troops from Afghanistan withdrew. As informed by various media reports, the Taliban appeared first in various religious seminars only. Later they got the money from Saudi Arabia and started preaching the restricted form of Sunni Islam. The Taliban extended their influence from south western Afghanistan where they captured the province of Herat and overthrew the then President, Burhanuddin Rabbani, within just one year of the event. By 1998, the Taliban had control of almost 90% of Afghanistan. However, at that time, Afghanistan was quite tired of the Mujahideen's fighting after the Soviets were driven out. They welcomed the Taliban at first. At first, they became popular as they worked against corruption and lawlessness. They also made the roads safer for travel.

However they also gave harsh punishments to the people of the country based on the strict interpretation of Sharia law. These involved public execution of those convicted of murders, adultery or theft.

During their rule from 1996 to 2001, the women could not work and received punishments like stoning, whipping and hanging in public.

However, this time the militants are projecting a more moderate face. They have also promised to respect women's rights and protect both Afghans and foreigners.

The Taliban banned somethings that were atrocious. They banned television, movies, cinema, music and also disapproved of girls over the age of 10 going to school. The girls also faced various abuses, culturally and based on human rights. They also destroyed the Bamiyan Buddha statues that was highly condemned by the International organizations and all countries.

Pakistan earlier was one of the countries apart from UAE and Saudi Arabia to acknowledge the existence of Afghanistan. However, the Taliban tried to destroy the areas that were controlled by Pakistan from the North-West and this was when Malala Yousafzai was shot in Mingora.

The major incident took place when a school in Peshawar faced the massacre.

The Taliban was also accused of providing sanctuary to Al Qaeda suspects of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Centre.

