[Updated] Pat Cummins Stats 2023: Total Wickets and Runs in All Formats

Pat Cummins Stats 2023: Australia is one of the most dominant cricket teams in the world and all credit goes to its brilliant players. The country has produced many cricket legends and won the coveted ICC Cricket World Cup a record five times.

As one of the top-ranked ODI teams in the world, Australia is once again the favourites to win the upcoming 2023 cricket World Cup hosted in India. Pat Cummins will be leading the Australian squad. The team was eliminated in the semi-finals in the 2019 edition.

After the retirement of Aaron Finch, Cummins was appointed the full-time captain of the Australian team and became the first fast bowler in the country’s history to take charge as the skipper. Under his leadership, Australia became the top-ranked test team and also won the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 against India.

It remains to be seen how Cummins handles the stakes of the ODI World Cup, but so far, he’s proven himself as a masterful player who’s skilled with both the bat and the ball.

Today, we take a look at Pat Cummins’s records and achievements over the course of his amazing career.

Pat Cummins Stats and Key Achievements

Pat Cummins is often considered the best fast bowler in the world right now. He is particularly skilled in test matches and is one of the few players with a 10-wicket haul. Cummins' line, range and speed make him a problem for even the best batsmen. As captain of the top team in the world, Cummins will look to show his mastery with the ball in the 2023 World Cup. Cummins has amassed 418 international wickets in his decade-long career.

Bowling Stats

Format Test ODI T20I Match 55 75 50 Innings 101 75 50 Balls 11396 3938 1098 Runs 5484 3424 1350 Wickets 239 124 55 BBI 6/23 5/70 3/15 BBM 10/62 5/70 3/15 Average 22.94 27.61 24.54 Economy 2.88 5.21 7.37 Strike Rate 47.6 31.7 19.9 4 wicket hauls 14 6 0 5 wicket haul 9 1 0 10-wicket haul 1 0 0

Pat Cummins ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Pat Cummins has played only one world cup so far and performed very impressively, taking 19 wickets with an economy rate of 5.10. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Pat Cummins below.

Bowling Stats Overs 99.2 Balls 596 Maidens 7 Runs Conceded 507 Wickets 19 Average 26.68 4 Wickets in Innings 0 Best 3/33 Economy Rate 5.10 Strike Rate 31.37

Batting and Fielding Innings 9 Not Outs 2 Aggregate 58 Highest Score 23* Average 8.29 50s 0 100s 0 Ducks 1 Scoring Rate 59.18 Opened Batting 0 Catches 6

Pat Cummins Total Runs

Pat Cummins is quite skilled with the bat as well and has delivered many impressive knocks. He is a heavy hitter and can manage quite well for a lower-order batsman.