[Updated] Pat Cummins Stats 2023: Total Wickets and Runs in All Formats

Pat Cummins Stats 2023: Australia is one of the most dominant cricket teams in the world and all credit goes to its brilliant players. The country has produced many cricket legends and won the coveted ICC Cricket World Cup a record five times.

As one of the top-ranked ODI teams in the world, Australia is once again the favourites to win the upcoming 2023 cricket World Cup hosted in India. Pat Cummins will be leading the Australian squad. The team was eliminated in the semi-finals in the 2019 edition.

After the retirement of Aaron Finch, Cummins was appointed the full-time captain of the Australian team and became the first fast bowler in the country’s history to take charge as the skipper. Under his leadership, Australia became the top-ranked test team and also won the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023 against India.

It remains to be seen how Cummins handles the stakes of the ODI World Cup, but so far, he’s proven himself as a masterful player who’s skilled with both the bat and the ball.

Today, we take a look at Pat Cummins’s records and achievements over the course of his amazing career.

Pat Cummins Stats and Key Achievements

Pat Cummins is often considered the best fast bowler in the world right now. He is particularly skilled in test matches and is one of the few players with a 10-wicket haul. Cummins' line, range and speed make him a problem for even the best batsmen. As captain of the top team in the world, Cummins will look to show his mastery with the ball in the 2023 World Cup. Cummins has amassed 418 international wickets in his decade-long career.

Bowling Stats

Format

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

55

75

50

Innings

101

75

50

Balls

11396

3938

1098

Runs

5484

3424

1350

Wickets

239

124

55

BBI

6/23

5/70

3/15

BBM

10/62

5/70

3/15

Average

22.94

27.61

24.54

Economy

2.88

5.21

7.37

Strike Rate

47.6

31.7

19.9

4 wicket hauls

14

6

0

5 wicket haul

9

1

0

10-wicket haul

1

0

0

Pat Cummins ODI World Cup Stats 2023

Pat Cummins has played only one world cup so far and performed very impressively, taking 19 wickets with an economy rate of 5.10. You can check out the World Cup statistics of Pat Cummins below.

Bowling Stats

Overs

99.2

Balls

596

Maidens

7

Runs Conceded

507

Wickets

19

Average

26.68

4 Wickets in Innings

0

Best

3/33

Economy Rate

5.10

Strike Rate

31.37

 

Batting and Fielding

Innings

9

Not Outs

2

Aggregate

58

Highest Score

23*

Average

8.29

50s

0

100s

0

Ducks

1

Scoring Rate

59.18

Opened Batting

0

Catches

6

Pat Cummins Total Runs

Pat Cummins is quite skilled with the bat as well and has delivered many impressive knocks. He is a heavy hitter and can manage quite well for a lower-order batsman.

FORMAT

Test

ODI

T20I

Match

55

75

50

Inning

78

47

23

Not Out

11

15

11

Runs

1100

324

116

Highest Score

63

36

21

Average

16.41

10.12

9.66

Balls Faced

2599

438

94

Strike Rate

42.32

73.97

123.4

100s

0

0

0

50s

2

0

0

Fours

107

23

6

Sixes

25

5

6

Catch

29

19

15

 

FAQ

How many total wickets does Pat Cummins have?

Pat Cummins has 418 total wickets in International cricket which includes 239 test wickets, 124 ODI wickets and 55 T20 wickets.
