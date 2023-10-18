Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after New Zealand vs Afghanistan; India is at 2nd Spot

Points Table 2023 World Cup Today: New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 149 runs in the 16th match of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the MA Chidambaram stadium, Chennai on October 18, 2023.

Afghanistan the toss and elected to bowl first. New Zealand scored 288 in 50 overs. Glenn Philips was the top scorer for Afghanistan with 71 runs in 80 runs and Tom Latham scored 64 runs. Naveen-Ul-Haq and Azmartullah Omarzai were the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with 2 wickets to his name.

Afghanistan tried to chase down the target, however, they were bowled out for 139 runs in just 35 overs. Rahmat Shah was the top scorer for Afghanistan with 36 runs. Lockie Ferguson and Mitchell Santer were the pick of the Kiwi bowlers with 3 wickets to their name.

New Zealand won the match by 149 runs and moved to the top of the points table. Afghanistan is in the ninth position.

Here are the team standings after Match 16: New Zealand and Afghanistan October 18, 2023:

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 New Zealand 4 4 0 0 0 +1.923 8 2 India 3 3 0 0 0 +1.821 6 3 South Africa 3 2 1 0 0 +1.385 4 4 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 -0.137 4 5 England 3 1 2 0 0 -0.084 2 6 Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 -0.699 2 7 Australia 3 1 2 0 0 -0.734 2 8 Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 -0.993 2 9 Afghanistan 4 1 3 0 0 -1.250 2 10 Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 0 -1.532 0

