Pakistan issues a new political map: All you need to know

On the eve of the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 which revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan Government released a 'new political map', which the Indian Government termed as 'political absurdity'. The new political map released by Pakistan includes Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and parts of western Gujarat.

The political map of Pakistan unveiled by PM @ImranKhanPTI earlier today. pic.twitter.com/q4jyMTNmlB — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 4, 2020

As per a tweet by official twitter handle of PMO, Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled the new political map. He claimed that the map has been approved by Pakistan's cabinet and was backed by its political leadership. The map will be used in schools for educational purposes.

The map marks a part of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with the lines stating 'Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir'. Just below it, the text reads-- 'Disputed Territory– Final Status will be decided in line with the relevant UNSC resolutions'. Junagadh, Gujarat is also shown as a part of Pakistan on the map.

To this, the Ministry of External Affairs released a statement stating Pakistan's map as a political absurdity. The statement reads, 'This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian State of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and of Ladakh. These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility.'

The statement further adds, 'These ridiculous assertions have neither legal validity nor international credibility. In fact, this new effort only confirms the reality of Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism.'

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, stated that for the first time in history, our government has openly presented its stance before the world.

This is the second map revising territorial claims in South Asia after Nepal. Prior to this, Nepal alleged India for asserting its claims over the region in the November 2019 map released by India, after the abrogation of Article 370.

Also, a two-day curfew has been imposed in Kashmir Valley as the separatists and Pakistan-sponsored groups planning to observe August 5 as Black Day.

Article 370: Special Status of the Jammu and Kashmir