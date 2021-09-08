INS Dhruv to be commissioned on September 10 by NSA Doval: All you need to know about the N-missile tracking ship

India's first research vessel and missile tracking ship, Dhruv, is planned to be commissioned by NSA Ajit Doval at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on 10 September 2021.

The launch ceremony will be attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and NTRO Chairman Anil Dasmana, along with other DRDO and Navy officials.

Key Highlights:

1- INS Dhruv is built by Hindustan Shipyard in collaboration with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO). It is designed by Vik Sandvik Design India.

2- The ship will map ocean beds for research and detect enemy submarines, track incoming nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles and aircraft at long ranges. It will be jointly manned by the Indian Navy, NTRO and DRDO.

3- The ship that costs around 1500 crores has a displacement of more than 10,000 tonnes, length of 175 metres, a beam of 22 metres, and a draught of 6 metres.

4- It can attain a speed of 21 knots and is powered by two imported 9,000 kilowatts combined diesel and diesel (CODAD) configuration engines and three 1200 kilowatt auxiliary generators.

5- The 10,000-tonne ship is housed with long-range radars, dome-shaped tracking antennae and advanced electronics.

6- With the induction of INS Dhruv, India joins a select group of countries like the US, the UK, Russia, China and France to have such specialized vessels.

The ship will not only help in creating maritime domain awareness for India in the Indian Ocean but will also act as an early warning system for hostiles missiles headed towards the country.

Once an incoming missile is detected by the radars on board the ship, Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) systems can take over to track and shoot them down.

INS Dhruv will also help in monitoring the flight trajectories and telemetry data of the Agni land-based missiles and 'K' series of submarine-launched ballistic missiles launched by India during trials.

The development comes at a time when the era of underwater armed and surveillance drones has dawned. China regularly sends such ships and survey vessels to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) to map oceanographic and other data useful for navigation and submarine operations, among other purposes.

As India has land disputes with China and Pakistan and both nations have nuclear ballistic missile capabilities, INS Dhruv will enhance India's maritime security architecture as it will be able to project threats to India in real-time.

