Revolutionary Movements in Bengal and Punjab (1905–1935): Organizations, Trial Cases, and Impact

The Indian freedom struggle was profoundly shaped by militant nationalism between 1905 and 1935. During this period militant nationalism evolved from initial ‘secret’ groups that were religious and regional in nature to the ideologically organized socialist organizations. The revolutionaries in Bengal and Punjab (aslso in United Provinces, Delhi and Maharashtra) laid a strong and unrelenting armed struggle against the colonial power of Great Britain.

The evolution of revolution can be divided into two distinctive phases:

The First Phase (1905-1918): Based upon the partition of Bengal (1905) and thus depending on the bhadralok secret society, physical culture clubs. Individual attacks on the oppressive officials and the Ghadarite movement for organizing militant troops during World War I.

The Second Phase (1920-1935): Brought about by the unexpected ending of the Non-Cooperation Movement (1922). This phase disclaimed the idea of romantic individual terrorism in favor of Marxist-socialist ideas, recruitment of mass base and the existence of many organizations across different provinces.