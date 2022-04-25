Who are the Richest People in the World? Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates, and Gautam Adani

Richest People in the World: According to Forbes' Real-time Billionaire Index, Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. He is followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates, and Gautam Adani.

Below are the top 10 wealthiest people in the world, according to the Forbes' Real-time Billionaire Index.

Top 10 Richest People in the World

1- Elon Musk: Elon Musk is the richest person in the world. The centibillionaire is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. His net worth stands at $269.7 billion.

2- Jeff Bezos: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the second richest person in the world. He went on to become the first man since Bill Gates in 1997 to hold a net worth of over $100 billion. At present, his net worth is $170.2 billion.

3- Bernard Arnault and family: CEO and Chair of France-based LVMH, a luxury goods company, is the third-most richest person in the world. His net worth is $160 billion.

4- Bill Gates: American business magnate Bill Gates co-founded Microsoft with his friend Paul Allen, thereby sparking the microcomputer revolution of the 1970s and 1980s. His net worth is $130.2 billion.

5- Gautam Adani and family: Indian billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani is the fifth richest person in the world. He is the founder and chair of the Indian multinational conglomerate - Adani Group. His net worth stands at $122.2 billion.

6- Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is one of the most famous living value investors in the world. The net worth of the Chairperson and CEO of Berkshire Hathway is $121.7 billion.

7- Larry Ellison: The seventh-most richest person in the world is Larry Ellison. He is the co-founder, executive chairperson, chief technology officer and former CEO of Oracle Corporation. His net worth is $107.6 billion.

8- Larry Page: American computer scientist and Internet entrepreneur is the eighth richest person in the world. He co-founded Google with Sergey Brin, the tenth richest person in the world. His net worth is $102.4 billion.

9- Mukesh Ambani: Indian business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani is the chairman, managing director, and the largest shareholder of Reliance Industries Ltd. The net worth of the ninth richest person in the world is $101.8 billion.

10- Sergey Brin: Co-founder of Google, Sergey Brin, is the tenth richest person in the world. The net worth of computer scientist and Internet entrepreneur is $98.5 billion.

READ | Who is the richest man in Asia?

List of Richest People in the World

S.No. Name Net worth Source 1. Elon Musk $269.7 billion Tesla, SpaceX 2. Jeff Bezos $170.2 billion Amazon 3. Bernard Arnault & family $160.0 billion LVMH 4. Bill Gates $130.2 billion Microsoft 5. Gautam Adami & family $122.2 billion Adani Group 6. Warren Buffett $121.7 billion Berkshire Hathway 7. Larry Ellison $107.6 billion Oracle Corporation 8. Larry Page $102.4 billion Google 9. Mukesh Ambani $101.8 billion Reliance Industries Ltd 10. Sergey Brin $98.5 billion Google

READ | Wealth of top 10 richest men in the world doubled during COVID-19 pandemic: Report