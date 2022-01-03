Sachin Tendulkar’s Playing XI: Check the names of players from ICC Men's  T20 World Cup 2021

Sachin Tendulkar’s Playing XI: This is not the first time that Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has released a list of his best playing XI. This time he picked his best playing XI from the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

While Sachin picked some of the big names in the Cricket world, he didn't include any of the Indian players in his playing XI. This is because the former cricketer choose the players from the teams that made it to the sem-finals and India exited from the T20 World Cup 2021 post the league stage.

Sachin Tendulkar's playing XI

Sachin Tendulkar choose Australian cricketer David Warner to open the batting for his team and picked England cricketer Jos Buttler who could open the innings alongside Warner.

His number three was Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, followed by New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. He chooses Williamson as the skipper of his team.

Due to his all-around skills, English cricketer Moeen Ali was placed at no. 5 in the team.

Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh is on number 6 and can play at no. 3 if the team gets a good start from the top order.

English cricketer Liam Livingstone is on no. 7, followed by Australian cricketers Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa.

His final two players were Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood and New Zealand cricketer Trent Boult.

Sachin Tendulkar's best playing XI from ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

1- David Warner

2- Joss Butler

3- Babar Azam

4- Kane Williamson (captain)

5- Moeen Ali

6- Mitchell Marsh

7- Liam Livingstone

8- Pat Cummins

9- Adam Zampa

10- Josh Hazlewood

11- Trent Boult

Sachin Tendulkar's previous list of all-time playing XI caused an outage as Tendulkar has excluded himself from his all-time best-XI. His fans started an online petition requesting him to add his name with a note at the bottom stating previous errors and omissions excused.

The initial target of the petition was 15,921 signatories, which is the total test runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar.

In case if the God of Cricket doesn't relent, the second target was his total ODI runs-- 18,426 signatories. The final target was to reach 25,396 signatories, the total first-class runs scored by the former cricketer.

Sachin Tendulkar’s Playing XI:

1- Virendra Sehwag

2- Sunil Gavaskar

3- Brian Lara

4- Viv Richards

5- Jacques Kallis

6- Sourav Ganguly

7- Adam Gilchrist

8- Shane Warne

9- Wasim Akram

10- Harbhajan Singh

11- Glenn McGrath

His twelfth man was Ravi Shastri.

