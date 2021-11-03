Samudrayan Mission for deep-sea exploration: All about India's first manned ocean mission

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched India's first manned ocean mission, Samudrayan, at the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Chennai on 29 October 2021. With this, India joined an elite club of select countries such as Russia, the US, Japan, France and China to have its own underwater vehicles for carrying out subsea activities.

The mission boosts the scientific capacity along with providing a sense of esteem that India is doing something which is equivalent to other nations of the world.

Launched India’s First Manned Ocean Mission #Samudrayan at #Chennai. India joins elite club of select nations USA, Russia, Japan,France & China having such underwater vehicles.A new chapter opens to explore ocean resources for drinking water, clean energy & blue economy. pic.twitter.com/FArZULj4NB — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 29, 2021

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, "Very soon, maybe in a year or two, we have a man going deep into the ocean, and I was telling the other day to some of the scientists from ISRO that it was a strange coincidence because Gaganyaan has got delayed."

"It was to be launched somewhere by the end of this year or before the next Independence day. I said it was God's will, now we have one man going up in space and one in the ocean simultaneously. The delay in Gaganyaan has virtually timed it with a deep-sea mission. So when an Indian goes up into space, same time, an Indian will go deep into the ocean. See what huge progress," the minister added.

What is Samudrayan Mission?

1- Samudrayan Mission aims at sending aquanauts in ocean depths for deep-sea exploration.

2- Matsya 6000 will carry three aquanauts in titanium alloy personal sphere of 2.1-metre diameter enclosed space with an endurance of 12 hours and an additional 96 hours in case of emergency situation.

3- With a projected expenditure of Rs. 200 crores, the mission has been announced by NIOT and is in line with India's Gaganyaan mission.

4- The mission is a part of Rs. 6000 crores Deep Ocean Mission to conduct several deep-sea studies. The latter was approved by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MOES) on 16 June 2021.

5- The technologies used in the mission will facilitate the deep ocean exploration of non-living things such as polymetallic manganese nodules, gas hydrates, hydro-thermal sulphides and cobalt crusts.

About Matsya 6000 1- The deep-sea vehicle, Matsya 6000, will undergo qualification trials by December 2024. 2- The indigenously developed vehicle is capable of crawling on the seafloor at a depth of six-kilometre for 72 hours. 3- Matsya 6000 will crawl at the deep seafloor with 6-degree freedom using a battery-powered propulsion system for 4 hours at 6000-metre depth.

Also Read | Deep-sea mining: What is it, its importance, impact on the environment and India's Samudrayaan project

What is Operation Samudra Setu?