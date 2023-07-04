SC to hear pleas challenging Centre's will to abrogate Article 370. What are the issues?

The Supreme Court of India is ready to hear a set of approximately 23 petitions that challenge the decision of the Center to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. The Article had granted a special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.



Headed by CJI D.Y Chandrachud, a five-judge bench is going to hear the pleas. The Supreme Court's decision to hear these pleas comes 4 years after the state of Jammu and Kashmir (erstwhile) was reconstituted into the two UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the year 2019.



Issues involved



The Presidential Orders of August 5-6, 2019, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019 have been challenged.

The August 5 order titled Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 was passed under Article 370(1)(d) of the Indian Constitution, thereby superseding the Presidential Order of 1954 that brought forward Article 35A, which made the state of Jammu and Kashmir capable of defining who all are permanent residents, as well as forming special laws for them.