Science Quiz On Invention and Discoveries: Unearthing Brilliance From Edison To Einstein

Science Quiz Question With Answer: Science is a boon for society which helps to enhance and improve the quality of life. Over the year, all the inventions and discoveries of science and technology led to the advancement in field medical discoveries and environmental remedies leading to a sustainable future.

Take the quiz below to test your knowledge about the discoveries and inventions from Edison to Einstein

1. Who is credited with inventing the telephone?

a) Thomas Edison

b) Alexander Graham Bell

c) Nikola Tesla

d) James Watt

Ans. b

Explanation: Wilbur and Orville Wright spent four years of research and development to create the first successful powered aeroplane, the 1903 Wright Flyer.

2. In which year was the first successful aeroplane flight by the Wright brothers?

a) 1903

b) 1910

c) 1899

d) 1920

Ans. a

3. What did Marie Curie discover?

a) Penicillin

b) X-rays

c) Radioactivity

d) Electricity

Ans. c

Explanation: She discovered polonium and radium, championed the use of radiation in medicine and fundamentally changed our understanding of radioactivity.

4. Who is known for inventing the light bulb?

a) Isaac Newton

b) Benjamin Franklin

c) Albert Einstein

d) Thomas Edison

Ans. d

Explanation: In 1878, Thomas Edison began serious research into developing a practical incandescent lamp and on October 14, 1878, Edison filed his first patent application for "Improvement In Electric Lights".

5. The theory of relativity is associated with

a) Galileo Galilei

b) Johannes Kepler

c) Albert Einstein

d) Isaac Newton

Ans. c

Explanation: The theory of relativity usually encompasses two interrelated physics theories by Albert Einstein.

6. What did Johannes Gutenberg invent?

a) The steam engine

b) The printing press

c) The telephone

d) The radio

Ans. b

Explanation: Gutenberg was a German inventor and craftsman who introduced letterpress printing to Europe with his movable-type printing press.

7. Who discovered penicillin?

a) Louis Pasteur

b) Alexander Fleming

c) Robert Koch

d) Edward Jenner

Ans. b

Explanation: Alexander Fleming was a Scottish physician-scientist who was recognised for discovering penicillin.

8. The discovery of America is credited to

a) Christopher Columbus

b) Vasco da Gama

c) Ferdinand Magellan

d) Marco Polo

Ans. a

Explanation: Christopher Columbus set about on a journey to discover the famed land of India but his ship docked in North America instead. He discovered America instead of India.

9. Who is responsible for developing the World Wide Web (WWW)?

a) Tim Berners-Lee

b) Steve Jobs

c) Bill Gates

d) Mark Zuckerberg

Ans. a

Explanation: Tim Berners-Lee, a British scientist, invented the World Wide Web (WWW) in 1989 while working at CERN.

10. What did Galileo Galilei invent?

a) Telescope

b) Microscope

c) Telephone

d) Clock

Ans. a

Explanation: Galileo made his first telescope in 1609, modelled after telescopes produced in other parts of Europe that could magnify objects three times.

