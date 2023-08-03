Science Quiz On Megalodon: Pre-historic Predator Who Eats Its Siblings In The Womb

Science Quiz Question With Answer: Megalodon is an extinct species of mackerel shark. The name of this largest and most powerful predator Megalodon means ‘big tooth’. It was on Earth around 23 to 3.6 million years ago. The giants belong to the clans of cannibal sharks.

It is believed that a growing baby needs a lot of nutritional energy, so an infant shark eats its siblings in the womb.

Megalodon, The Giant Prehistoric Shark: Size, History, Teeth, and Facts.

Go through the science knowledge quiz given below for more such interesting facts and information:

1. Megalodon is

a) a prehistoric shark

b) an ancient civilisation

c) a lost city beneath the water

d) A giant dinosaur

Ans. a

2. How long did the ‘Big Tooth’ was on Earth?

a) Jurassic period

b) Cenozoic era

c) Paleozoic era

d) Cretaceous period

Ans. b

3. What is the estimated size of Megalodon?

a) 70-80 feet

b) 30-40 feet

c) 50-60 feet

d) 15-20 feet

Ans. c

4. What do the Megalodon eat?

a) Small fish and crustaceans

b) Insects and amphibians

c) Plants and algae

d) Whales and marine mammals

Ans. d

5. What does the name"Megalodon" stand for

a) Enormous tooth

b) Giant fish

c) Prehistoric marine reptile

d) Ancient predator

Ans. a

6. Which shark family does Megalodon belong to?

a) Lamniformes

b) Carcharhiniformes

c) Orectolobiformes

d) Squaliformes

Ans. a

7. How old are the Megalodon fossils?

a) 100,000 to 500,000 years old

b) 1 million to 5 million years old

c) 10 million to 20 million years old

d) 50 million to 100 million years old

Ans. c

8. Megalodon fossils were found mostly in

a) Sahara Desert

b) Amazon Rainforest

c) Arctic Tundra

d) Ocean sediments and coastal regions

Ans. d

9. What turned into the extinction of Megalodon?

a) Climate change

b) Volcanic activity

c) Asteroid impact

d) Overhunting by humans

Ans. d

10. How big was Megalodon in comparison to the current Great White Shark?

a) Megalodon was smaller than the Great White Shark

b) Megalodon and the Great White Shark were approximately the same size

c) Megalodon was slightly large than the Great White Shark

d) Megalodon was significantly large than the Great White Shark

Ans. d

