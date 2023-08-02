Science Quiz Based On Dinosaurs

Science Quiz on Dinosaurs: Dinosaurs are a diverse group of reptiles or basically lizards. The name dinosaur was coined by Sir Richard Owen in 1841. It was derived from the Greek deinos which means terrible and saurus stands for lizard.

This article will test your knowledge about dinosaurs, their existence and extinction.

When did dinosaurs dominate the Earth?

a) Permian

b) Jurassic

c) Triassic

d) Cretaceous

Ans. d

Explanation: Cretaceous is a geological span which started around 145 million years ago and ended 66 million years ago.

What is the name of the dinosaur known for its three horns on its head?

a) Brachiosaurus

b) Triceratops

c) Stegosaurus

d) Velociraptor

Ans. b

Explanation: The last Triceratops lived around about 68 to 66 million years ago in what is now western North America.

Which group of dinosaurs were known for their large size and long necks?

a) Ornithopods

b) Ceratopsians

c) Sauropods

d) Theropods

Ans. c

Explanation: Sauropods are giants with very long necks, long tails, small heads, and four thick, pillar-like legs.

What is the largest known carnivorous dinosaur to have ever lived?

a) Spinosaurus

b) Tyrannosaurus rex

c) Giganotosaurus

d) Allosaurus

Ans. a

Explanation: Spinosaurus are long, heavy, tall and semi-aquatic.

Feathers were a characteristic feature of which group of dinosaurs?

Theropods

Sauropods

Ceratopsians

Ankylosaurs

Ans. a

Explanation: Theropods are largely meat-eating dinosaurs that represent the 9,300 species of birds today.

Which dinosaur is believed to be one of the earliest birds?

a) Pteranodon

b) Brachiosaurus

c) Archaeopteryx

d) Velociraptor

Ans. c

Explanation: Archaeopteryx is seen as the first bird found 150 million years ago.

In which geological period marks the extinction of dinosaurs?

a) Triassic

b) Jurassic

c) Carboniferous

d) Cretaceous

Ans. d

Explanation: Cretaceous, the geographical period has seen both the dominance and extinction of dinosaurs.

Name the famous dinosaur fossil discovered in South Dakota, USA.

a) Charlie

b) Sue

c) Max

d) Stan

Ans. b

Explanation: Sue is the largest, most extensive and preserved dinosaur fossil.

The study of dinosaur fossils is called:

a)Archaeology

b) Paleontology

c) Zoology

d) Geology

Ans. b

Explanation: Paleontology is the study of ancient life, from dinosaurs to prehistoric plants, mammals, fish, insects, fungi, and even microbes.

What was the name of the scientist who first coined the term "dinosaur" in 1842?

a) Alfred Russel Wallace

b) Richard Owen

c) Mary Anning

d) Charles Darwin

Ans. b

Explanation: Sir Richard Owen KCB FRMS FRS was an English biologist, comparative anatomist and palaeontologist.

