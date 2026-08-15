Secure Green Land Corridor: Oman and Saudi Arabia Open Strategic Desert Route to Boost Regional Trade

The launch of a new direct land route connecting Oman and Saudi Arabia through Rub' al-Khali (the Empty Quarter) is significant for logistics in the region. The project, which has been named the Secure Green Land Corridor, has been designed to provide a faster form of trade than currently available maritime routes by connecting Oman with eastern Saudi Arabia.

It is expected that the new project will not only help facilitate trade between GCC states, but also set a new standard in sustainable and environmentally friendly logistics.

The Engineering Wonder of the Rub' al Khali

Conquering one of the most daunting and inaccessible desert regions on the planet, this corridor stands as unique in civil engineering. The central stretch of the highway is measured at more than 700 km, linking Ibri in Northern Oman and Al-Ahsa in Eastern Saudi Arabia.