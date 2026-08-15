Secure Green Land Corridor: Oman and Saudi Arabia Open Strategic Desert Route to Boost Regional Trade
Oman and Saudi Arabia have officially inaugurated a direct desert land corridor linking both nations, cutting travel distance by over 800 km, strengthening supply chains, and driving regional sustainability.
The launch of a new direct land route connecting Oman and Saudi Arabia through Rub' al-Khali (the Empty Quarter) is significant for logistics in the region. The project, which has been named the Secure Green Land Corridor, has been designed to provide a faster form of trade than currently available maritime routes by connecting Oman with eastern Saudi Arabia.
It is expected that the new project will not only help facilitate trade between GCC states, but also set a new standard in sustainable and environmentally friendly logistics.
The Engineering Wonder of the Rub' al Khali
Conquering one of the most daunting and inaccessible desert regions on the planet, this corridor stands as unique in civil engineering. The central stretch of the highway is measured at more than 700 km, linking Ibri in Northern Oman and Al-Ahsa in Eastern Saudi Arabia.
By making a path across sand dunes, it has managed to shorten the distance between the two countries by more than 800 km. It has reduced the transportation time for heavy commercial freight from several days to less than one day.
The new road has superseded previously existing routes through neighboring states, helping to reduce transport costs and customs complications and greatly decrease operational expenses of transport companies in the region.
Enhancing Two-Way Trade and Port Collaboration
The corridor serves as a connection line for Omani Vision 2040 and Saudi Vision 2030 since it links the Omani ports which include Duqm, Sohar and Salalah, to the industrial cities of Saudi Arabia.
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Global Armada Disruption: International shipping companies are now in a position to bring the cargo to the ports in Oman located on the Indian Ocean coast and deliver it efficiently to the local Saudi markets without passing through the dangerous shipping channels of the Strait of Hormuz.
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Progressing Non-Oil Trade: The countries are likely to observe the positive impact of investments in production, agriculture, construction materials, and logistics sectors over the next ten years.
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Customized Transport and Logistics Nodes: Dedicated customs zones and logistics parks are now being created along the corridor so that customs clearance, cold shipping, and warehousing can be implemented more effectively.
Securing Green Energy
This route has two important features that other highways do not have: an active presence of eco-friendly technologies and advanced security measures.
1. Use of Eco-Friendly Technologies and Logistics
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Solar-Powered Services: Rest areas, the border facilities and the emergency communication system located on the desert part of the highway are mostly powered by the off-grid solar energy system.
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Alternative Fuels Availability: The initial infrastructure of this route allows establishing stations for electric vehicles and green hydrogen fueling in the future.
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Emissions Reduction: The distance of 800 kilometers that can be saved by travelling along this route significantly decreases the amount of carbon emissions produced by diesel freight trucks operating in the area.
2. Advanced Security System
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Intelligent Border Control: The highway incorporates the use of artificial intelligence-based customs scanning, as well as license plate reading and cargo tracking systems that help to clear goods quickly and securely.
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Safety in the Desert: The system of continuous satellite monitoring, emergency response points, and drones guarantees passengers' security while travelling across the territories with no population.
The opening of the Secure Green Land Corridor signifies more than just a highway. It opens new horizons for Gulf logistics integration. Oman and Saudi Arabia managed to come up with new principles of functioning regional trading structures which include improved cargo flow, safety on common desert borders and preferences for green transport methods.
Once the cargo starts to move along the desert thoroughfare, companies across the Middle East will benefit from shorter delivery times, fewer expenses and unparalleled possibilities for every company engaged in international shipping.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com