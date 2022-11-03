Seek and Find: Can you find the ghost with legs within 13 seconds?

Seek and Find: The game of "seek and find" is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture. The item can be anything like an object, an animal, etc. This activity can help develop observation skills in kids and enhance the existing skillset of adults.

You will be presented with an image in which you need to find the hidden object. By engaging your mind in the search for the hidden object, it provides scope for the exercise of brain cells.

For kids, such activities will help boost their logical and analytical skills. It will also be interesting to perform this activity in groups where each kid is given the same picture to solve.

It will help in knowing who has the brightest mind among all or who has the best observation skills.

For adults, it can be a challenge to see who performs the best and is the fastest to solve the problem.

Here is one such image that contains a ghost with legs, which you need to find within 13 seconds.

Excited about the challenge?

Then, let’s get started.

Seek and Find - Can you find the Ghost in 13 Seconds?

Source: Slingo

The above image shows a Halloween scene in which you can see people gathering in a park dressed as ghosts, skeletons and various other forms.

The challenge is to find a ghost that has legs, and you have to find it within a time limit of 13 seconds.

Get set go…

The key to solving this challenge is to check the image properly. This is a test to determine how good your observation skills are.

Did you Spot the Ghost?

The park is filled with ghosts that seem to be flying all over the place. The strange thing is that all the ghosts do not have a leg, or they have dressed so carefully that their leg is not visible.

But, one ghost in the picture has dressed casually and, as a result, forgot to cover the legs.

Did you spot the ghost?

Hurry up, as time is almost over.

We appreciate all those who spent time and effort finding the ghost. Some of you might have been successful in finding the ghost, while others are still frantically searching.

Have you spotted the ghost with legs yet?

Do not worry, scroll below for the solution

Spot the Ghost - Solution

The ghost can be seen standing near the tree on the bottom left of the screen, just away from the centre. The solution is marked with a red circle.