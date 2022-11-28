Seek and Find: Can you find the letter G within 5 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The seek and find activity involves finding a hidden thing or object in an image. It is called "seek and find" as the users need to search for the thing/object in the image within a specified time.

It is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Would you like to test how good your observation skills are?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find the Letter G in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube/ Insight Buzz

The image shared above shows a series of letters C, and as suggested by the title you need to find the letter G among the letter C in 5 seconds.

The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image carefully and spot any deviation in the image.

The difficulty level of this challenge is easy. An individual with good observation skills and situational awareness will be able to spot the letter G easily.

Have you spotted the letter G?

Look carefully at the image, the letter can be present anywhere.

The letters C and G follow a similar pattern and therefore detecting the letter G within a series of letters C is difficult at first glance.

To complete this challenge successfully, you have got 5 seconds. The time limit is less due to the relatively easy difficulty of the challenge and is a great way to find how good your observation skills are.

Hurry up; few more seconds left.

Need a hint?

The letter G is not on the top half of the image.

We believe it is fairly easy to spot the letter G now.

How many of you were able to spot the letter?

Time’s up.

Curious to know the answer?

Keep reading further.

Before we move on to the answer, we appreciate you taking the time to test your observation skills.

Even if some of you were not able to find the letter within the time limit you gave your best effort.

You can improve your observation skills by practising regularly.

Now, let’s look at the solution.

Find the Letter G in 5 Seconds - Solution

The letter G can be seen hemmed in between the letter C in the fourth row, it is highlighted by a red circle.