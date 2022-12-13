Seek and Find: Can you find the odd ball in this image within 9 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The basic idea behind a "seek and find" puzzle is to find a hidden thing or object in an image. In this activity, users should search for the thing or object in the image within a certain amount of time.

It's one of the best ways to put your observation skills to the test. This activity is great because it can be done individually or in groups.

Individually, it provides an opportunity to understand the level of their observation skills, and in groups, it can help identify who has the best observation skills among the group.

Would you like to test your observation skills?

Then try out this quick challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find Odd Ball in 9 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The above-shared image shows lots of balls. If you stare at it for some time, you can feel the image spinning.

The challenge for you is to find the odd ball among the balls in this image, and you have got 9 seconds to do that.

This challenge will put your observation skills and situational awareness to the test.

Individuals with sharp eyesight will be able to locate the odd ball within the time limit.

The best way to solve this challenge is to observe the image carefully and try to spot the oddly shaped ball.

Have you spotted the ball?

Look closely; the ball may be right in front of your eyes.

Hurry up; time is running out.

How many of you have spotted the ball?

Only a few seconds are left.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The ball is not on the right side of the image.

Now, you can search again and try to locate the odd ball in the final few seconds.

How many of you were able to find the ball?

Those who found the odd ball have excellent situational awareness and sharp observation skills.

Still, some of you might be searching for the ball in the image.

You can stop searching now.

Curious to find the location of the odd ball?

It’s time to reveal the answer.

Read below.

Find Odd Ball in 9 Seconds - Solution

The odd ball can be spotted in the fifth row from the top. We have highlighted the ball with a blue circle.