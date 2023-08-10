Seek and find puzzles are one of the most popular puzzle challenges on the web. These puzzles have a simple objective, which is to find a hidden object in the image.

Solving seek and find puzzles is a great way to boost brain health. Here, the readers need to engage their visual system( brain and eyes) to find the hidden object in the image.

High attention to detail is necessary to identify the hidden object in the image.

Studies suggest that solving puzzles has a beneficial effect on the brain. It also provides protection against cognitive decline in old age.

If such challenges excite you, then get started now!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find Santa Among Drivers in 10 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, readers are presented with a traffic scene in which gift delivery cars and their drivers can be seen.

Santa is hiding among the drivers, and you have 10 seconds to spot him.

Individuals with high attention to detail will be able to spot Santa faster.

Your time starts now.

Focus your eyes on the image, and see if you can spot Santa quickly.

This is a good test of your observation skills.

Have you spotted Santa among the drivers?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Check the image carefully.

It is difficult to spot Santa at first in the sea of red.

And…

Time’s up.

Some of our eagle eyed readers might have spotted Santa among the drivers.

If you are unable to spot Santa within the time limit, you can check out the solution given below.

Find Santa in 10 Seconds: Solution

Santa can be seen on the left side of the image.

If you loved this challenge, you can try other interesting challenges from our recommended reading section below.

