Silvio Berlusconi passes away. Who was Silvio Berlusconi? Let's know the former Prime Minister better

Silvio Berlusconi who served as the Prime Minister of Italy thrice. Today, the man passed away due to Leukemia. Let's know the man better.

Who was Silvio Berlusconi ? Early Life

Born on September 29 in the year 1936 in Milan, Italy, Italian media tycoon and former Prime Minister of Italy, Silvio Berlusconi served as the PM three times.

Silvio Berlusconi completed his law degree from the University of Milan. Next, he went on to become a real estate developer. By the year 1970, he had attained a considerable fortune. After that, the man created Telemilano, the cable television film in the year 1974. In the year 1980, Silvio Berlusconi established the nation's very first commercial television network, Canale 5. By the later years of the 1980s, stations by Silvio Berlusconi got super popular in the Italian airwaves. He achieved another milestone when he diversified business holdings and acquired movie theatres, the AC Milan football team, department stores, publishing companies, and more.