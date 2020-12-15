Differences between Social Commerce and E-commerce (Electronic Commerce)

You might have come across with the terms social commerce and e-commerce in your day-to-day life but do you know what these terms actually mean and what are the major differences between the two? Read the article below to find about the two terms, differences and similarities between them.

What is e-commerce?

When we buy and sell products or services through the internet, it is known as e-commerce or electronic commerce. In this, the customers do not directly choose the products but select the products on the basis of photos or descriptions provided by the seller.

Types of e-commerce

1- Business to business

2- Business to consumer

3- Consumer to consumer

4- Consumer to business

What is social commerce?

Social commerce is similar to e-commerce. In this, buying and selling are done on social networking sites like Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. In simple words, social commerce is the use of the social network to do e-commerce transactions.

Types of Social Commerce:

1- Video Commerce

2- Personalised buying options

3- Promotions or giveaways

Differences between E-commerce and Social Commerce E-commerce Social Commerce Trading scope Global trading scope Limited trading scope Monitoring Doesn't need daily monitoring Needs daily monitoring Communication One-way communication Two-way communication Time More time-consuming Less time-consuming Customer Engagement Less comprehensive customer engagement More comprehensive customer engagement Trust More trustworthy Less trustworthy Offered by Amazon, Flipkart, Alibaba, etc. Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, etc.

Similarities between E-commerce and Social Commerce

Fraud Credit card fraud has been observed in both cases. Inability to touch the product The customer cannot touch the products until it is shipped to his/her preferred address. The products in both cases may not match customer expectations. Internet Acess To order products or services from either of them, the consumer must have an internet connection. Market Costs Both of them provides the products to the customers at discounted prices. Market Trend Sellers can keep a check on market trends in both cases.

So, these were some of the differences and similarities between E-commerce and Social Commerce.

