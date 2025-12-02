SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Spot an Odd Number “76” among the “67” Repeating Number Series to Prove Your Einstein Level IQ in this Brain Teaser!

By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 2, 2025, 16:00 IST

Test your intelligence with this viral brain teaser! Spot the hidden number “76” among the repeating “67” sequence and prove you have an Einstein-level IQ. Only those with razor-sharp observation skills can find it within 11 seconds. Ready to challenge your mind and boost your cognitive skills?

A brain teaser is like a fun little challenge for your mind. It’s a puzzle or riddle which is designed to make you think creatively and critically, often in ways you’re not used to. At first glance, a brain teaser might seem simple, but the solution usually requires you to look at things differently or think outside the box, or your brain's perception needs to change for what you are thinking about the image. 

Today’s challenging puzzle is to find the Odd Number “76” among the “67” series in this Brain Teaser. So, if you think you're a genius with an Einstein-level IQ, then spot an Odd Number “76” among the “67” Repeating Number Series to Prove Your Einstein-Level IQ in this Brain Teaser in just 11 seconds.

Spot an Odd Number “76” among the “67” Repeating Number Series in this Brain Teaser

spot the hidden 76 in 67 -que

So, are you ready to take the challenge? Okay, before starting the challenge, let’s briefly review the image. This image is a fun visual brain teaser puzzle with a given sequence of “67” puzzles. 

At first glance, they all look very similar. But there’s a hidden “76” number. The challenge is to spot an Odd Number “76” among the “67” Repeating Number Series in this Brain Teaser. So if you think that your IQ is higher than 99% of people, then by using your sharp IQ and observation skills, spot an Odd Number “76” among the “67” Repeating Number Series in 11 seconds.

I think you all have now received a brief overview of the image, and you can now start your brain teaser challenge.

So, almost ready!

Then set the timer on your clock for 11 seconds

Ready… Get.. Set…Go…

Yes, observe the image very carefully.

Use your sharp IQ skills.

Hurry up! Time is ending…

3…2…1… Stop! Stop! Time’s Up!

So, how was the challenge? Okay, congratulations to those who could have spotted the Odd Number “76” among the “67” Repeating Number Series in this Brain Teaser in just 11 seconds; you all are geniuses, and you all possess sharp IQs with 140+ IQ levels, and obviously, you are in the 1% of people who can only solve this visual brain teaser. 

Okay, now those who were not able to spot the Odd Number “76” among the “67” Repeating Number Series, they also do not worry. 

Do practise these puzzles and brain teasers, and your IQ level, thinking skills and problem-solving skills will be increased.

Solution: Where is the number “76” hidden in the sequence of the “67” series?

So, are you excited to know where the number “76” is hidden in the sequence of the “67” series? Okay, first look carefully at the image; look closely at the 1st row from the bottom and move to the 4th number from the left. So, here, the number “76” is hidden among the “67” sequence series.

spot the hidden 76 in 67 -sol

So, now you all know where the number “76” is hidden in the sequence of the “67” series, and by solving this brain teaser, you all have enjoyed it.

By practising these types of puzzles, your IQ will increase, and your observation skills, problem-solving skills, thinking skills, and analytical skills will improve.

For more practices like these puzzles, click the link given below:

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

