Spot the Difference: Can You Find 5 Differences Between The Two Pictures In 15 Seconds?

Spot the difference: There are many puzzles in the world that help stimulate the mind and help enhance one’s brain power. A great tool to expand your mind is by solving such puzzles, and today we have an fun spot the difference test for you.

Finding differences works wonders to improve your observational skills and is also a proven mood booster. The thrill of a test and the proceeding reward releases dopamine and other happy hormones into the blood stream. So to increase your mental capacity and lift spirits, check out the spot the difference challenge below. You must find 5 differences between the two images within 15 seconds.

Spot the Difference in 15 Seconds!

A lady is enjoying a dip in the water upon a floating donut. Could it get any more exciting!

You must find the differences between two nearly identical images of the lady. However, you only have 15 seconds.

The majority of people fail to accomplish the task in time. It’s time to see if you are one of them or are you the modern day Sherlock Holmes.

Spot all the differences within the given time limit to find out!

Source: Vectorstock

Your time starts now.

Remember, 15 seconds pass by very quickly!

Ready. Set. Go.

Tick tock….

Time’s up!

Did you find the all the differences?

Verify with the official solution below.

Spot the Difference in 15 Seconds Test Solution

The answer to the lady in the water spot the difference puzzle is here.

Did you correctly solve the puzzle in 15 seconds?

