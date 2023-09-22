Top 45 Steve Jobs Quotes for Inspiration and Motivation

Best Steve Jobs Quotes: Steven Paul Jobs was an American business magnate, inventor, and investor. He was the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of the famous brand Apple. He is credited for his design sensibility, Jobs left an indelible mark on technology and culture, shaping the way we live and work. Despite the various odds of life, he became the pioneer of the personal computer revolution. Let’s celebrate him and his legacy to reinforce wisdom and dedication.

About Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs, was born on February 24, 1955, as Abdul Lateef Jandali. He was a visionary entrepreneur and co-founder of Apple Inc. In 1976, he joined forces with Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne to form Apple Computer, which was the beginning of his career in computing. Apple, led by Jobs, transformed the technology sector with ground-breaking items including the Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, and iPad.

The graphical user interface, the seamless fusion of hardware and software, and his influence on the personal computer industry are a few of Jobs' accomplishments. He also changed the phone, tablet, and music businesses. His dedication to aesthetically pleasing design and user-friendly interfaces established industry standards.

Even after experiencing difficulties, Jobs triumphantly returned to Apple in 1997 and led the company's renaissance. His unwavering commitment to innovation and quality helped Apple become one of the most valuable corporations in the world. Tragically, Steve Jobs lost his fight with pancreatic cancer and died on October 5, 2011. His legacy still inspires and has an impact on modern technology and design.

Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Steve Jobs

Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find it.

Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart.

Great things in business are never done by one person. They're done by a team of people.

An iPod, a phone, an internet mobile communicator... these are NOT three separate devices! And we are calling it the iPhone! Today Apple is going to reinvent the phone. And here it is.

My favourite things in life don't cost any money. It's really clear that the most precious resource we all have is time.

For the past 33 years, I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: 'If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?' And whenever the answer has been 'No' for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something.

That's been one of my mantras - focus and simplicity. Simple can be harder than complex: You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. But it's worth it in the end because once you get there, you can move mountains.

Computers themselves, and software yet to be developed, will revolutionize the way we learn.

Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick. Don't lose faith.

Sometimes when you innovate, you make mistakes. It is best to admit them quickly and get on with improving your other innovations.

Remembering that I'll be dead soon is the most important tool I've ever encountered to help me make the big choices in life. Because almost everything - all external expectations, all pride, all fear of embarrassment or failure - these things just fall away in the face of death, leaving only what is truly important.

Being the richest man in the cemetery doesn't matter to me. Going to bed at night saying we've done something wonderful, that's what matters to me.

Creativity is just connecting things. When you ask creative people how they did something, they feel a little guilty because they didn't really do it, they just saw something. It seemed obvious to them after a while. That's because they were able to connect experiences they've had and synthesize new things.

A lot of people in our industry haven't had very diverse experiences. So they don't have enough dots to connect, and they end up with very linear solutions without a broad perspective on the problem. The broader one's understanding of the human experience, the better design we will have.

I didn't see it then, but it turned out that getting fired from Apple was the best thing that could have ever happened to me. The heaviness of being successful was replaced by the lightness of being a beginner again, less sure about everything. It freed me to enter one of the most creative periods of my life.

“Everyone here has the sense that right now is one of those moments when we are influencing the future.”

“For you to sleep well at night, the aesthetic, the quality, has to be carried all the way through.”

“My model for business is The Beatles: They were four guys who kept each others' negative tendencies in check; they balanced each other. And the total was greater than the sum of the parts.”

We don't get a chance to do that many things, and everyone should be really excellent. Because this is our life. Life is brief, and then you die, you know? So this is what we've chosen to do with our life.

And it comes from saying no to 1,000 things to make sure we don't get on the wrong track or try to do too much. We're always thinking about new markets we could enter, but it's only by saying no that you can concentrate on the things that are really important.

Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma - which is living with the results of other people's thinking. Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.

“You can’t connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backwards. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future.”

“Be a yardstick of quality. Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected.”

“Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.”

“Stay hungry. Stay foolish.”

"I'm convinced that about half of what separates the successful entrepreneurs from the nonsuccessful ones is pure perseverance."

"You can't just ask customers what they want and then try to give that to them. By the time you get it built, they'll want something new."

"People think focus means saying yes to the thing you've got to focus on. It means saying no to the hundred other good ideas that there are. You have to pick carefully."

“We’re here to put a dent in the universe. Otherwise why else even be here?”

No one wants to die. Even people who want to go to heaven don't want to die to get there. And yet death is the destination we all share. No one has ever escaped it. And that is as it should be, because Death is very likely the single best invention of Life. It is Life's change agent. It clears out the old to make way for the new.

Technology is nothing. What's important is that you have faith in people, that they're basically good and smart, and if you give them tools, they'll do wonderful things with them.

“Design is a funny word. Some people think design means how it looks. But of course, if you dig deeper, it's really how it works.”

“When you're young, you look at television and think, there's a conspiracy. The networks have conspired to dumb us down. But when you get a little older, you realize that's not true. The networks are in business to give people exactly what they want.”

“It's not the tools that you have faith in - tools are just tools. They work, or they don't work. It's people you have faith in or not. Yeah, sure, I'm still optimistic I mean, I get pessimistic sometimes but not for long.”

“I'm an optimist in the sense that I believe humans are noble and honourable, and some of them are really smart. I have a very optimistic view of individuals.”

“What is Apple, after all? Apple is about people who think 'outside the box,' people who want to use computers to help them change the world, to help them create things that make a difference, and not just to get a job done.”

“Part of what made the Macintosh great was that the people working on it were musicians, poets, artists, zoologists, and historians. They also happened to be the best computer scientists in the world. But if it hadn't been computer science, these people would have been doing amazing things in other fields.”

“Our goal is to make the best devices in the world, not to be the biggest.”

“If you're gonna make connections which are innovative... you have to not have the same bag of experiences as everyone else does.”

Throughout his career, Steve Jobs won various honours and accolades, including the National Medal of Technology in 1985 for his contributions to the personal computer sector. He was nominated for the California Hall of Fame in 2002. He was listed as one of the "100 Most Important People of the 20th Century" in 1999 and one of the "Most Influential People of the 20th Century" in 1998 by Time magazine. Also, Steve received a Grammy Trustees Award posthumously in 2012 for his contribution to the music industry through Apple's achievements.

