Top 35 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Quotes for Inspiration and Motivation

Best Atal Bihari Vajpayee Quotes: Bharat Ratna recipient Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a visionary Indian politician and eloquent poet. He served three terms as the Prime Minister of India. On his 5th death anniversary let’s tap into his inspirational symphonies to resonate with the nation’s conscience.

About Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born in Gwalior, India on December 25, 1924. He was one of the most prominent leaders of Indian Politics. A prolific poet and magnificent orator, he was elected as the Prime Minister of India thrice.

Under his leadership, India emerged as a nuclear power while maintaining a commitment to global peace. He also took major steps to strengthen India’s foreign policy and promote economic reforms. The Golden Quadrilateral Project was another prominent achievement under his leadership.

He took his last breath on August 16, 2018, leaving behind a legacy of idealism, diversity and nationalism. His death marked the end of an era, but his life reminded us of his contributions to India's development and his extraordinary capacity to bring a divided nation together under the flag of harmony and progress.

Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Quiet diplomacy is far more effective than public posturing.

I have a vision of India: an India free of hunger and fear, an India free of illiteracy and want.

Victory and defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity.

The regional parties have emerged as a strong force, and they, too, deserve a place in national politics.

Poverty is multidimensional. It extends beyond money incomes to education, health care, political participation and advancement of one's own culture and social organisation.

If Pakistan had not accepted the demand to stop cross-border infiltration and the United States had not conveyed to us Pakistan's guarantee to do so, then nothing could have stopped a war.

Our nuclear weapons are meant purely as a deterrent against nuclear adventure by an adversary.

People who ask us when we will hold talks with Pakistan are perhaps not aware that over the last 55 years, every initiative for a dialogue with Pakistan has invariably come from India.

We want peace to be permanent.

Indian democracy's greatest strength is that we have always put the nation above politics.

India was secular even when Muslims hadn't come here and Christians hadn't set foot on this soil. It is not as if India became secular after they came. They came with their own modes of worship, and they, too, were given a place of honour and respect. They had the freedom to worship God as per their wish and inclination.

"Terrorism has become a festering wound. It is an enemy of humanity."

"We believe in equal respect for all faiths."

"I dream of an India that is prosperous, strong and caring. An India, that regains a place of honour in the comity of great nations."

"Population needs to be stabilised for sustainable development."

"Empowering the individual means empowering the nation. And empowerment is best served through rapid economic growth with rapid social change."





"Our aim may be as high as the endless sky, but we should have a resolve in our minds to walk ahead, hand-in-hand, for victory will be ours."

"The reality is that international institutions like the UN can only be as effective as its members allow it to be."

"We are unnecessarily wasting our precious resources in wars... if we must wage war, we have to do it on unemployment, disease, poverty, and backwardness."

The spending on science and technology needs to be increased."

Members of India's diaspora, living in distant lands of the world, my good wishes to all of you. You may be far away from India, but you are always close to our hearts.

Global interdependence today means that economic disasters in developing countries could create a backlash against developed countries.

As we talk with candour, we open the doors to new possibilities and new areas of cooperation in advance in democracy, in combating terrorism, in energy and environment, science and technology and international peacekeeping.

This power of democracy is a matter of pride for our country, something which we must always cherish, preserve and further strengthen.

I believe that democracy is the best guarantor of peace and cooperation among nations.

We believe that the United States and the rest of the international community can play a useful role by exerting influence on Pakistan to put a permanent and visible end to cross-border terrorism against India.

No one can be considered untouchable on political grounds.

We hope the world will act in the spirit of enlightened self-interest.

I would like that no citizen of the state feels alone and helpless. The entire nation is with them.

Ours is a multi-religious country, a multi-lingual country; we have many different modes of worship. We believe in peaceful and harmonious co-existence.

Our words, actions, and diplomatic efforts should be aimed at trying to achieve pragmatic goals rather than creating rhetorical effect.

Atal Bihar Vajpayee authored various books with Hindi poetry and prose. He was honoured with Padman Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna and many other national and international awards. In 2014, the Narendra Modi administration announced Vajpayee's birthday, December 25, to be observed as Good Governance Day. The longest tunnel on the Leh-Manali Highway in Rohtang, Himachal Pradesh and the third longest cable bridge in India was also named after him as Atal Tunnel and Atal Setu.