Shivratri 2023: Story Behind Mahashivratri Celebration to Share with Your Children

Mahashivratri 2023: An annual Hindu festival called Mahashivratri is celebrated annually to honour the god Shiva. It is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, and devotees celebrate it with great fervour and panache. One of the most popular gods is Lord Shiva. He is the Trimurti's Supreme God, the one who sculpts, guards, and modifies the cosmos. His depiction in Hindu mythology is still significant and applicable in the modern world.

Mahashivratri 2023: Date & Time

The festival takes place on Chaturdashi Tithi, which is in Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha, according to Drik Panchang. This year Mahashivratri festival will be celebrated on February 18, 2023, Saturday. On February 18 at 20:02, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin, and it will last until February 19 at 16:18. Whereas the First Ratri Prahar Puja will is scheduled on February 18 beginning at 18:13 and will last until 21:24.

What is the story behind the celebration of Mahashivratri?

The festival of Mahashivratri commemorates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Additionally, it is commemorated as the day Shiva rescued the world from the poison pot and the struggle between Brahma and Vishnu for supremacy. Let's explore instances of Mahashivratri in detail:

The festival's historical origins and contemporary significance are intertwined with Indian mythology. The dance of primordial creation, preservation, and destruction, known as the Tandava Nritya, is said to have been performed by Shiva for the first time on Mahashivratri, according to legend. Lord Shiva prevented the end of the world by performing this act of devotion. At important Hindu temples like Konark, Khajuraho, Pattadakal, Modhera, and Chidambaram, dance festivals are held every year to celebrate Mahashivratri. Another incarnation of Lord Shiva as Nataraja, the supreme god of dance is also worshipped on the day.

Another tale from the Shiv Purana describes the day that Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe, and Lord Vishnu, the protector of the universe argued about who was superior to whom. Lord Shiva was begged by the terrified gods to enter the conflict, and in order to show them the futility of their struggle, Shiva changed into a Lingam.

Brahma and Vishnu were separated by a shining "Lingam" (Shiva Linga), which seemed to have no beginning or end as it ascended into the sky and passed through the clouds. Brahma and Vishnu, who were both in awe of its size, made the decision to compete in order to find one end each, with the winner establishing supremacy over the loser. While Vishnu ascended to the depths of the world, Brahma began his journey in the sky.

On his journey, Brahma found a Ketaki flower that had been set atop the Lingam but had floated down. Using the flower as evidence, he lied by asserting that he had reached the summit. Shiva became enraged by this and showed them his true self. He later also punished and cursed Brahma, that he won’t be worshipped ever. And this helped them realize that Shiva, the universe's creator, preserver, and destroyer, is a third power stronger than they are.

Additionally, since Shiva appeared as a Linga for the first time on this extremely fortunate day, Maha Shivratri began to be observed.

Another well-known myth claims that Shiva granted Shakti's avatar, Goddess Paravati, her wish to marry him because of her devotion. The goddess observed a fast for his long life after their marriage on a moonless night. And even today, Indian woman still performs this ritual in order to pray for their husband's long life. Hence, mahashivratri is regarded as a night of silence and stillness that is dedicated to and inspired by Lord Shiva's stoic dignity and self-control.

The solemn festival of Mahashivratri commemorates "overcoming darkness and ignorance" in one's life and in the world. It is observed by chanting Shiva's name, fasting, and reflecting on ethical principles and virtues like honesty, charity, forgiveness, and the discovery of Shiva.

